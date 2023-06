TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen Saturday night.

According to TPD, Matthew Dustin McClung, 31, was last seen Saturday night at around 6:57 p.m. in the area of Renfroe Road and AL 157. He is described as being 5’10”, 145 to 150 pounds with brown hair and glasses.

McClung is reportedly homeless so his direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, contact TPD at 256-362-4163.