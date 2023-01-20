TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man missing since October of 2022.

According to police, 71-year-old Alton D. Smith was last seen on October 28 driving a gold 2003 Buick Regal. The vehicle was last spotted in the Germany Mountain area.

Smith is described as 6’1″ and 172 pounds with white hair. Police say he has a history of health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4162 or 256-362-4508.