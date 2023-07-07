TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is requesting for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

According to the TPD, Talladega resident Freddie Lee Smith was last seen June 26 when he left his residence around 5 a.m. and headed to work at Talladega Municipal Airport. Smith was driving a brown 2001 Ford F-150 with a black stripe around the lower part of the truck.

Those who have seen Smith or have information on his whereabouts are asked to call the TPD at 256-362-4163 or its investigative division at 256-362-4508.