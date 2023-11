TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman.

According to the TCSO, Jessica Holbrook, 42, was last in contact with her husband on Nov. 2 and last seen in Leeds on Nov. 10. She’s described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 199 pounds.

Those with information on Holbrook’s whereabouts are asked to contact the TCSO at 256-761-2141.