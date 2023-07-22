TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a runaway female juvenile.

According to the TCSO, Imereke Ellisa Jackson was last seen leaving her residence Tuesday. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO’s Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or Talladega County Central Dispatch at 256-761-1556. People can also provide information anonymously through the TCSO’s website or TCSO mobile app.