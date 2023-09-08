SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Friday night.

Olivia Ann Stewart was last seen at around 7 p.m. in the area of East Park Street. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and Sketchers sneakers with green, blue and pink colors.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 96 pounds.

If you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 or SPD’s non-emergency line at 256-761-1556.