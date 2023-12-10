UPDATE: Isabella Lee Sabil was found safe, according to the Sylacauga Police Department on Sunday.

ORIGINAL: Sylacauga police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the SPD, Isabella Lee Sabil was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday wearing a black Nike hoodie and black shorts or leggings. The SPD stated Sabil might be with Jarelle Maurice Boglin.

Those with information on Sabil’s whereabouts are urged to call the SPD’s central dispatch at 256-761-1556 or 911.