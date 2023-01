SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing man.

According to SPD, Joshua Phillips, 41, was last seen on December 15 around 10:30 a.m. He is described as being 5’11”, 165 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. Phillips may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information, contact SPD at 256-761-1556.