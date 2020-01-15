Sumiton police still searching for missing man 2 years later; $5,000 reward offered

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sumiton Police Department needs your help to find a man who disappeared nearly two years ago.



Denton Hill was reported missing on Feb. 28, 2018, after leaving his residence. He did not return. ALEA states that the direction Hill went was unknown at the time.

His last seen location was in Empire, Alabama.

Sumiton Police Chief TJ Burnett says a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges, and he believes two others are involved.

Chief Burnett says Hill may be a victim of foul play, and that criminal activity was involved around the time of his disappearance.

He says now, they need someone to come forward.

Chief TJ Burnett said, “I think somebody out there knows first hand what happened. Either they witnessed it first hand or someone has told them about this.”

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, call 205-254-7777.

How to identify Denton Hill

Age: 26

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 160 lbs.

Gender: Male

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Race: White

