UPDATE: Kayleigh Irene Braxdale has been found, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report Wednesday morning looking for a woman last seen walking on a highway.

Kayleigh Irene Braxdale was last seen walking along Highway 231 on North Side in Pell City. Braxdale’s height, weight and age were not released. The SCCSO stated she may have dyed her hair any color from light blonde to green, brown or red.

According to the SCCSO, Braxdale has a tattoo of a dragon fly on her right thigh above her knee and a tattoo of a chemical formula with octagonal shapes having letters and numbers throughout the shapes on her left thigh above her knee. The SCCSO mentioned she also has “Beyond Betrayal” tattooed across her chest.

The SCCSO noted Braxdale sometimes wears ring piercings in her lower lip. Anyone with information on Braxdale’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SCCSO’s Central Dispatch at 205-884-3333.