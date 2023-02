ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced investigators are looking for a 17-year-old who left Pell City High School on Friday.

According to the SCCSO, Greyson Westley Trey departed the high school in a red 2000 Ford Ranger and is with his girlfriend, Sydney Miller. Trey stands at 6-foot-3, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Trey or know about his whereabouts is asked to call the SCCSO at 205-884-3333.