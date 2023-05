ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing runaway juvenile report Thursday.

Samuel Evan Dockery, 17, was last seen near his residence in the New London area. He was wearing a gray T&J Dock’s t-shirt and blue skinny jeans. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SCCSO at 205-884-3333.