ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 56-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Catherine Ann McCann was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on November 30 at 11616 AL Hwy 144 in Ragland. McCann suffers from a medical condition and could be in need of assistance.

The sheriff’s office is currently assisting Ragland Police in the search for McCann. Anyone with information regarding McCann’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.