UPDATE: Investigators located Charles Lindsley safe in Attalla Wednesday afternoon.

Original: Southside Police searching for missing man

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man.

According to SPD, Charles Lindsley III, 65, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. He was supposed to return home from work and hasn’t been seen since, according to his family. He is described as being 6’3″ and weighing 195 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion and is allegedly a veteran battling depression. If you see him, call 911 and notify SPD’s agency at 256-442-2255.