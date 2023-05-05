SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Kristy Kelley Cochran was last seen on April 22 at around 8:30 a.m. She has green eyes and brown hair, which may have been dyed red at the time of her disappearance. She is 5’0″ and weighs about 115 pounds.

Those who have any information about Cochran’s whereabouts or have seen someone matching her description are asked to call the SPD immediately at 256-442-2255 or their local law enforcement agency. You can also email any tips to Jayfreeman@cityofsouthside.com.