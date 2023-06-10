SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department reported a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

According to the SPD, Douglas Ray York left on foot in an unknown direction carrying a backpack and tent. He has a history with mental illness and is known not to take his prescribed medications. York, a Southside resident, is 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds. He has a bald head and no eyelashes.

Those who have seen York or have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the SPD at 256-442-2255.