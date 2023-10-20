BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Chelsie Alyse Coleman was last seen in the area of Highway 119 and Caldwell Mill Road on Oct. 13. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and gray and pink shoes.

She is 5-foot-5, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Coleman’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Investigator B. Mullins at bmullins@shelbyso.com or 205-670-6171.