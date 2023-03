SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in February.

Lynzee Tyler was reported missing on Feb. 21 and was last seen in the Chelsea area. She is described as being 5’6″, 105 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.