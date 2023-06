SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Monday.

According to SCSO, Summer Bice was reported missing Monday and was last seen in the Chelsea area. She is described as being 5’5″,148 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000.