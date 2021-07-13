Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old girl

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alexandria Massey was last seen in the Wilton area, according to law enforcement. She has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at approximately 5’0” and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Turner at 205-670-6307 or rturner@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or on their website.