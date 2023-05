CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: She has been located and is safe.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Saturday.

According to SCSO, Katie Stech was last seen in the Forest Park subdivision in Chelsea on Saturday. She is described as being 4’10”, 105 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She was wearing grey sweat pants and a light blue shirt.

If you have any information, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000.