Shelby County authorities request help finding missing 16-year-old boy

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County authorities have requested the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old who was last seen in Chelsea.

Ashton Montana Rich has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is about six feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. The sheriff’s office did not provide the time or date on which he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact Investigator Turner at 205-670-6307 or rturner@shelbyso.com. Information may also be directed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.