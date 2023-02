CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 71-year-old woman last seen Monday night.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Eva “Sue” Troup left her home in the Cedar Springs community Monday night and has not returned. She is thought to be in a black 2014 Toyota 4-Runner with Alabama tag number 6593AB6.

Deputies encourage anyone that may see Troup or her vehicle to contact them at 256-236-6600 or call 911.