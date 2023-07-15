HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The search for Carlee Russell continued Saturday after she was reported missing Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

Her car and personal items were left on I-459 after she reportedly stopped to check on a young child she had seen walking on the interstate.

Hundreds have come to the Hoover Met to support the Russell Family and continue the search for Russell. The Hoover Met was the central location for people to pick up flyers to pass around the community and unite in prayer with the goal of bringing Russell safely home.

“Today, we just want to focus on just hope and faith and trust in God,” Russell’s best friend, D’Kota Wyatt, said. “That’s how we’re feeling today. We are hopeful. We are faithful that God has the final say, and that’s what we’re holding on to.”

Wyatt and Kennedi Spurling have been Russell’s best friends for over ten years, and they said Russell brings joy wherever she goes.

“She gets up every day, loves to make other people happy, smile and make people laugh,” Spurling said. “She is a big joker. Sometimes we’re like ‘Carlee, let’s be serious,’ and she’s like ‘Why?’ She is just a lover of life.”

Both best friends said the support from the community is uplifting them and other family and friends. The reward amount to help bring Russell safely home has increased to over $55,000.

An anonymous source offered $20,000 to the $5,000 raised by Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. The Birmingham Association of Realtors added an additional $25,000, and individual donors have contributed over $8,000.

Jennifer Toomer with Keller Williams Realty believes anything can be a key to bringing Russell home.

“The smallest thing can be instrumental in bringing her home,” Toomer said. “We can bring money, manpower, social media. We can bring advertising.”

If you have any information regarding this case, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.