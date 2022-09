TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking the public for help locating a man last seen in August.

According to TPD, Brandon James Parks, 37, left New Beginnings Recovery in Talladega walking. He is from West Blocton and it’s unknown what he was last wearing.

He is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is also known as ‘BJ’ and was last seen in the Walmart area of Talladega. If you have any information, contact TPD at 256-362-4163.