Search underway for missing woman last seen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman last seen on Dec. 17. Her family has not been able to contact her since.

According to LPD, 54-year-old Kendra J. Cain was last seen at the Paradise Island RV Park in Lincoln.

Cain is described as being 5-foot-9 and around 190 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Cain are asked to contact the LPD at 205-763-4061 or Talladega County Central Telecommunications Center at 256-761-1556.