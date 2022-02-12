HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old woman that has been missing since Feb. 7.

According to Hoover police, Jolene Rea Jenkins was last seen leaving Panera Bread on Doug Baker Boulevard in Hoover. She was believed to be travelling to the Tuscaloosa/Brookwood area, but never arrived.

Jenkins is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, being 5-foot-2 and weighing 198 pounds. Police say she has ties to the Ensley area of Birmingham.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jenkins is asked to contact HPD at 205-822-5300.