HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies across central Alabama are asking the public for help in locating a woman who has not been seen in almost a month.

Tracy Crawford, 57, was last seen Jan. 10 in the area of 18th Street South in Homewood. She was wearing a burgundy pullover, black coat and black boots. Authorities say she could be traveling in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with Alabama tags “H3V3NLY.”

Crawford is said to be living with a condition that could be impairing her judgment. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She also has tattoos on her left arm and a pierced left eyebrow.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.