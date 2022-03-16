BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman, who they say is suffering from a cognitive condition that may impair her judgement.

According to Birmingham Police Department, Stephanie Ann Kyle was last seen walking in the 100 block of 72nd Street North around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

Kyle was wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes at the time of her disappearance. She is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 350 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.