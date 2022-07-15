BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Quindalene Jean Osayanren, 67, was last seen in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest just after 9:30 a.m. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants and shoes with a braided wig. She is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 140 pounds.

According to BPD, she has also been diagnosed with a condition that could affect her judgment and behavior.

If you have any information on Osayanren’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact BPD at 205-254-7777.