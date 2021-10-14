Search underway for missing UA student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a University of Alabama student who was last heard from Wednesday afternoon.

According to TPD, John Charles Lombardo, 21, of New York, was last heard from around 2 p.m. on Wednesday by his friends. Lombardo’s mother said she has not heard from John since Tuesday night.

Lombardo has been described as 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds with tattoos on his left forearm and short dark hair. He reportedly drives a silver Hyundai Kona with Florida plates.

TPD officers are working with UAPD to check locations where Lombardo may have gone and have contacted his friends and school associates. This remains an active investigation.

If anyone has information on Lombardo’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.