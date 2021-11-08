Search underway for missing UA student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a missing University of Alabama student who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Walker’s parents reported him missing after his phone was found near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk.

During the investigation, TPD recovered a clothing item from the Black Warrior River that’s believed to belong to Walker. Authorities will search the river and surrounding area Monday.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

