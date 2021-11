TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old who was last seen Sunday night.

According to TPD, 17-year-old Isaiah Colvin left his family’s home off Cypress Creek Avenue Sunday night and has not returned.

Anyone with information on Colvin’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

