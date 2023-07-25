PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A teenager was reported missing around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Maddison Badger, 14, was last seen in the 400 block of Lee Road 212 at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Badger stands at 5’10” and weighs 130lbs. She may be wearing blue pajama shorts, a blue tank top, glasses and a black T-Mobile book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or (334) 737-7150.