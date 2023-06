CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

Ruth Elizabeth Calles-Trigeuros was last seen around 1:00 a.m. at a home located on County Road 4 in Calera.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Calera Police Department at (205) 668-3505.