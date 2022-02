SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Sylacauga.

Summer Lane Bice left the area of Talladega Springs Road Tuesday and has not been seen since. Bice is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, being 5-foot-6 and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bice is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.