JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Pinson.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Maria Del Carmen Pineda was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on July 6. She was wearing black sweat pants with yellow zippers on each leg and a black and white colored “anime” jacket.

Pineda is described as being 5’6″ and 140 pounds with brown eyes and purple hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pineda is asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.