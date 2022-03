SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Sumiton are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old girl.

According to the Sumiton Police Department, Creanna Hamrick was last seen in the area Saturday around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hamrick are asked to contact the SPD at 205-648-3261.