MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hailey May Beckham was last seen Thursday in the area of Whispering Pines Road in Moundville. They say she may be travelling with an unknown man.

Beckham is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Beckham’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Moundville Police Department at 205-371-2218.