BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Friday.

According to the Boaz Police Department, Juanita Rosalino Serrato is described as being 5’5″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They say she could be in the Huntsville or Decatur area.

Anyone with information regarding Serrato’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BPD at 256-593-6812.