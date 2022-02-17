TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen late last night.

Jonathan Coleman was last seen Feb. 16 around 10 p.m. at his home on Linthicum Circle in Tarrant.

Coleman is described as wearing a white hoodie with light blue jeans. He is also a foster child of Alabama Clinical Schools located in Birmingham

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Coleman are asked to call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811.

