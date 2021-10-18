Search underway for missing Talladega teen

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager last seen around 3 p.m. on October 18.

Persais Anna Elizabeth Eastup was last seen at the Robinson Cottage on the campus of the Presbyterian Home in Talladega. Police believe she left on foot.

She was wearing a black shirt, black and gold pajama bottoms and a black headband at the time of her disappearance. Her hair was also pulled back into a bun.

Eastup is described as having brown eyes and hair that has been dyed blue. She is also 5-foot-6 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Eastup’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous information can also be submitted through the city’s website.