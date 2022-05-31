TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Brandon Heath Harmon, 31, was last seen leaving a treatment facility in Anniston on May 21. Authorities say he may be in the Old Shocco Road area of Talladega at this time.

Harmon is described as being 6-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair and having multiple tattoos.

If you have any information on Harmon’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact TPD at 256-362-4162.