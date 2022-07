TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman.

Barbara West was last seen leaving her residence Tuesday at 12 p.m. She was driving a gold Chevrolet Equinox SUV and may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact TCSO at 256-761-1556 or call 911.