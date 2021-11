TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago.

Breanna May Weaver was last seen on Nov. 4. She has been described as 5-foot-1, weighing 145 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office 256-249-3811.

