Search underway for missing Talladega County teen last seen in Munford

MUNFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon.

According to TCSO, Lynzee Elyssa Tyler, 15, was last seen in the Munford area around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and green tennis shoes.

Tyler is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 124 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact TCSO at 256-761-2141.