Search underway for missing Sylacauga man

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department are searching for a 20-year-old who has been missing since Monday.

According to authorities, Dillon Lawayne Hamilton, 20, was last seen leaving his home on the 60 block on Thompson Lane in Sylacauga on July 5. Hamilton has been describe as 5 foot 8 inches, weighing around 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

SPD believes he could be in or around the Gadsden area.

Anyone with information regarding Hamilton’s whereabouts are asking to call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-761-1556.