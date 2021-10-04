Search underway for missing St. Clair County 15-year-old

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old who was not been seen since last week.

Kayti Garner was last seen on Sept. 29 on Kelley Creek Road in Odenville. She was wearing red sweatpants, a black crop top, a black zip-up hoodie and Nike flip flops. She was also carrying a small purple backpack, according to SCCSO.

Garner is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact SCCSO at 205-884-3333.