SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Springville Police Department, Jada Perry was last seen Thursday night at her residence on Westwood Drive in Springville. Police believe she is travelling in a blue 2006 Honda Ridgeline with Alabama tag number 59GM383.

Perry is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, being 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds. Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SPD at 205-467-2701.