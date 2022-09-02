SARALAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Saraland are asking the public for help in locating a missing man who was last seen earlier this week.

Travis Sapp, 40, was reported missing Wednesday night in the Saraland area, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He may be driving a 2009 gray GMC Sierra with Idaho plate “2CRU584.”

Authorities also say Sapp could be living with a condition that impacts his judgment. He is described as being 4’7″ and weighing around 235 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Sapp’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.